Hayley Turner on sidelines after Kempton fall | Racing News

Hayley Turner is dealing with a spell on the sidelines after dislocating her collarbone in a fall at Kempton.

She was injured after her mount Red Armour suffered a deadly harm over a furlong out within the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap on Saturday night.

Turner, who rode her second Royal Ascot winner aboard Onassis final week, was capable of return dwelling after the incident and is hoping for a swift restoration.

She instructed her Mansionbet weblog: “I used to be fairly sore within the aftermath, so my boyfriend Nick kindly picked me up, and Jimmy Quinn drove my automotive dwelling. Everyone within the weighing room was extremely useful, and Josie (Gordon) even ran down the monitor to see if I used to be OK.

“I acquired dwelling and was nonetheless very sore, so I acquired on to Jerry Hill. Dr Jerry Hill is the PJA physician and is a good assist to us all at any time when one thing like this occurs.

“He spoke to Kempton’s workforce, and so they guessed what may need occurred to my shoulder. Jerry managed to squeeze me in to see Geoff Graham, who appears after all of the National Hunt guys in Cardiff.

“I used to be actually fortunate to get an MRI scan on Monday with him, as a result of it is a nightmare getting something in in the meanwhile. I acquired the outcomes again yesterday which confirmed I’ve dislocated my collarbone. The restoration should not take too lengthy (I’m hoping), so hopefully I’ll be again using quickly.

“All in all, I feel fortunate because it could have been so much worse.”