Hayko, Artur Grigoryan, Harout Pamboukjian and others to perform at TOVMASYAN Charity Foundation’s pan-Armenian online concert – Panorama

As reported earlier, TOVMASYAN Charity Foundation for the primary time on the planet has organized an unprecedented pan-Armenian interactive online charity concert program with the participation of greater than 40 nicely-identified Armenian stars by VR applied sciences.

A teaser launched by the inspiration reveals that Artak Tovmasyan, Artur Grigoryan, Harout Pamboukjian, Tata Simonyan, Arman Hovhannisyan, Armenchik, Razmik Amyan, Ara Martirosyan, Saro Tovmasyan, Erik Karapetyan, KarenSevak Band, Arame, Martin Mkrtchyan, Hripsime Hakobyan, Hayko, Sofi Mkheyan, Tatul Avoyan, Hayk Ghevondyan, Sona Shahgeldyan and different common singers will perform throughout the concert.

The particulars on the entire listing of the contributors, official companions of the concert and methods of buying tickets can be found within the video.

The concert might be streaming stay each from Yerevan Dvin Music Hall and Los Angeles on May 5, at 8:20pm Yerevan time and at 9:20am Los-Angeles time.

All proceeds from the concert might be used for Covid-19 anti-coronavirus applications in Armenia to buy the required gear and applicable drugs.

Artists from Armenia will perform at Dvin Music Hall protecting some social distancing (#SocialDistancing), whereas those that will be part of from Los Angeles will perform online from dwelling (#StayHome).

More info is obtainable right here https://all.me/tovmasyanfoundation

Read concerning the distinctive flashmob right here https://all.me/post/5e9641fcf208793f2ec3262f