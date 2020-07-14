Hayk Melikyan to perform a concert dedicated to the National Day of France – Panorama

Prominent Armenian pianist and composer Hayk Melikyan will perform a concert on Monday dedicated to the National Day of France. The solo concert will open 2000+ series of concerts aiming to promote the piano music of the 21st century and present modern works to the Armenian audience.

As the organizers inform, the concert will be broadcasted live from Komitas Museum-Institute Concert Hall at 21:00 Yerevan time and will feature six works of modern French composers – P.Boulez, M.Karsky, J.Lenot, B.Matovani, P. Dusapin, Ch.Bertrand (Armenian Premieres).

“I should confess that I am missing my beloved audience, live concerts, yet the time goes and we are obliged to live adapting to this reality. In this case this is the format of online concerts. I have already performed several virtual concerts without audience and am happy to launch this new project titled 2000+ that hopefully will be continuous and present the 21st century music of different nations,” Melikyan noted.