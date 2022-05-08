On the morning of May 8, the opposition drove to Gyumri.

“I have honor” faction MP Hayk Mamijanyan told reporters that they will organize a march in Gyumri, then they will return to Yerevan. “It is not ruled out that we will manage to visit other regions in the course. “I’m just a little worried that before the victory we may not have time to enter the other regions, but we’ll see.”

He stressed that a big rally will take place on May 9. “Pashinyan took the triple holiday from us. I am sure that May 9 of this year will lay the groundwork for us to be able to call it a quatrain in the coming years, because it is necessary to document the victory of the people. “Nikol Pashinyan has not been in power for a long time, Nikol is no more, all that is left is to document the victory of the people.”

Hayk Mamijanyan also referred to the information that drugs are used in tents. “I will say in one very simple sentence. Stay smart, follow what you are talking about, or we may suddenly publish who, where, in which club, in the basement, in the pub, what drugs he uses. You should not throw stones sitting in a glass house. “

Ami CHICHAKYAN