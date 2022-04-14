After the trial of Robert Kocharyan vs. Nikol Pashinyan in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan’s representative Gevorg Gyozalyan quickly left the court building, due to which we could not talk to him. And here Hayk Alumyan told Aravot.am. “The court distributed the burden between the parties and imposed on the defendant the obligation to prove what Nikol Pashinyan said about Robert Kocharyan during the March 11, 2020 campaign in Syunik.

At today’s court hearing to prove that Robert Kocharyan allegedly robbed, you saw what they brought. Naturally, we are first of all interested in where the data of the criminal case came from to Nikol Pashinyan and Arman Babajanyan. Second, from which criminal case did they come out, and third, the operative data are data that can be confirmed or refuted? And if there was such operative data in 2018, and its confirmation has not yet been found in the criminal proceedings, imagine the degree of reliability of that operative data.

We have presented all this and, in addition, we say that even if all this were admissible as evidence, the court now cannot say on the basis of yes, yes, on the basis of these data, I consider it confirmed that they robbed. It should be a thorough process and not a matter for civil court proceedings. Moreover, there is a criminal procedure. Now they have brought him here and say that we have proved that Nikol Pashinyan is right in saying that Robert Kocharyan robbed.

Then something important for the media today may have gone unnoticed. They changed their position. It is no longer said that he robbed, but that this information was enough for Nikol Pashinyan to make an evaluative judgment. In other words, Nikol Pashinyan is no longer claiming to have been robbed, but is making an evaluative judgment.

Now such things have been said about Nikol Pashinyan that if we make an evaluative judgment, many things can be said. In all cases, this is not an evaluative judgment, but he obviously claimed what he tried to present today as an evaluative one. In other words, the representative did not prove the truth of what Nikol Pashinyan said, which was imposed on him as a duty, but began to point out that they had made an evaluative judgment.

Another very important thing. Evaluative judgments refer to when it comes to a particular person. And when it comes to an official, he should avoid making judgmental judgments, which can be seen as guidance, a violation of the presumption of innocence. And when Mr. Gyozalyan referred to Article 10 of the European Convention, which protects freedom of expression, he simply did not take into account that this article does not protect the statements made by statesmen. The Convention protects everyone except the state, state bodies and statesmen. The convention protects them, “said Hayk Alumyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN