Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Has Been ‘Extremely Supportive’ Following Her Split From Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere‘s got a rock-solid support system amid her way to recovery and healing following her split up from Brian Hickerson.

As we reported, the Nashville star finally separated with her allegedly abusive boyfriend of two years and today sources say she’s been leaning on loved ones, including her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, during this transitional period of her life.

For those who may well not recall, Hayden and the Ukrainian retired boxer got engaged in 2013, staying together for five years and welcoming their now-5-year-old daughter Kaya before ultimately parting ways. The 30-year-old actress then started dating Hickerson in 2018 shortly after ending her engagement.

Although Klitschko was vocal about his disapproval of Panettiere’s relationship with Brian, an insider told Us Weekly he’s nearly rubbing this all in her face right now. Instead, he’s been “extremely supportive and a champion” now when his baby momma needs it most. Meanwhile, members of the starlet’s inner circle are centered on making sure she doesn’t slide back into old habits, since the source noted:

“They’re hoping this experience will be a reminder to her that life should be good.”

Yes! We can only hope that message sticks and the Heroes alum continues to make better choices dancing. Not only for her sake, but for the sake of her daughter’s physical and emotional wellbeing, too.

It appeared like a volatile and toxic situation throughout, as sources close to Hickerson previously told the outlet they focused on his safety while that he was dating Panettiere:

“Brian’s family is extremely concerned for his safety when he is with Hayden. They are terrified that Brian will once again find himself accused of domestic violence. Hayden and Brian are very toxic for each other.”

On the flip side, Hayden’s camp usually feared for her life following two separate cases of domestic violence involving her ex-boyfriend and they’re overjoyed that “she has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian.”

“She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her.”

And they’re hoping this breakup is a permanent one:

“She and Brian haven’t had contact. He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him.”

Wishing you good luck life is offering in this new chapter, gurl! Don’t look straight back!