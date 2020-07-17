Hayden Panettiere Speaks Out Against Abusive Ex As He Faces New Domestic Violence Charges

Days after Hayden Panettiere was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, he was slapped with some serious criminal charges on Thursday.

Per TMZ law enforcement sources, Hickerson is facing an eight-count complaint which includes assault charges, domestic violence charges, and other felony offenses.

Related: Hayden Panettiere Snuggles Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Kaya In Rare New Pic!

ICYMI, Hayden recently reported her former flame to the Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming, along with the Los Angeles Police Department and Santa Monica Police Department in California for multiple incidents that took place over their year-and-a-half-long relationship, all involving extreme domestic violence.

The 30-year-old’s attorney Alan Jackson explained to the outlet:

“After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

On Friday morning, the Nashville alum also shared a black image with white text to her Instagram, which read:

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

She accompanied her post with a caption:

“For anyone else affected by abuse and needing support, please know that you can call 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474. You are not alone.”

Related: Hayden Debuts Tattoo Symbolizing Protection Months After Brian’s Arrest

Brian was most recently arrested in Wyoming on Valentine’s Day and in 2019, a judge ordered him to stay away from the star following his alleged domestic violence arrest. He pleaded not guilty and the case was later dismissed. Luckily, Miz Panettiere has the support of family and friends, including ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, who sources say has been “extremely supportive” throughout it all.

We’re sure Hayden’s journey to healing is far from over, and we’re sending her strength! And hopefully Hickerson is never able to hurt her or any other person again.

[Image via Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]