Hayden Panettiere Snuggles Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Kaya In Rare New Pic!

Hayden Panettiere‘s daughter Kaya is growing up so fast!

The Heroes alum took to Instagram on Wednesday and invited her followers for a trip down memory lane to mark her 5-year-old’s (belated) birthday with an excellent sweet and rare photo of them together.

Related: Hayden Panettiere Debuts Fresh Tattoo Symbolizing Protection — Look!

In the throwback shot, Hayden is holding the toddler, whom she shares with baby daddy Wladimir Klitschko, super close with a loving expression on her face. The actress seldom shares intimate moments like this with fans, but since creating a public IG account, we’re getting a completely new look:

“Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies 🙈”

Awww. Ch-ch-check out the adorable photo (below):

Sooo cute! The proud momma also blessed us with still another shot of Kaya coloring a mold of her pregnant belly, though it’s unclear if the pic was taken:

The former Nashville star welcomed her baby girl in December 2014 and has been co-parenting with Kaya’s dad ever since they split up in August 2018. It’s nice to see family bonding moments such as this when the starlet’s life has been quite the rollercoaster lately. It was just a couple months ago in early February when her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged for domestic battery against her.

Here’s to safe and memorable times with family when you need it most!