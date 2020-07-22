Hayden Panettiere ‘Ready To Change Her Life For The Better’ After Reporting Ex For Alleged Abuse!

Prepare for Hayden Panettiere‘s resurgence szn!

According to a People source, the previous Nashville star is all set to make huge favorable modifications in her life after reporting her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson for alleged domestic abuse.

As we reported, the 30- year-old starlet informed authorities in California that the ambitious star had actually been violent towards her throughout their relationship. He was detained on July 16 in El Lay on 8 charges declaring violent events from May 2019 to January 2020– all of which Hickerson rejected.

Related: Hayden’s Ex-Fianc é Has Been ‘Extremely Supportive’ Following Her Split From Brian

Now that she’s lastly shared her reality, an expert stated Hayden is all set to put this frightening chapter of her life behind her, informing the outlet:

“Hayden was finally ready to change her life for the better. She is now surrounded by people who care about her and not someone who tries to control her and prey on her weaknesses.”

Good for her!

According to an indictment, Hayden’s claims versus Hickerson consist of 4 felony charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant; 2 felony charges of attack with a lethal weapon; a misdemeanor charge of battery on a spouse/cohabitant; and a felony charge of discouraging a witness from prosecuting a criminal activity.

In her declaration, the Heroes star stated:

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”

Yes! Sounds like Hayden’s ending up being a real hero for victims and survivors of domestic abuse!

In addition to withstanding her apparently violent ex, the starlet is likewise looking after herself. Another source informed the outlet that Hayden has actually been “focused on healing, sobriety and recovery” as she continues to look for treatment for alcoholic abuse concerns. The source included:

“This is a turning point for her… Self-esteem and confidence work wonders on those who have been dragged down by abusive people and users. I hope those days have ended for Hayden.”

Based on the limiting order Hayden was given versus him, we ‘d state she’s lastly all set to make a tidy break.

As fans understand, Panettiere’s relationship with Hickerson– which began 2 years back after she divided from previous fiancé Wladimir Klitschko (with whom she shares 5-year-old child Kaya)– rapidly turned sour. He was detained in LA on a charge of domestic violence versus the starlet the following May, however she declined to affirm, triggering the case to be dismissed.

He was charged once again in February with domestic battery and disturbance with cops in Jackson, Wyoming, after he apparently punched the starlet– to which he pleaded innocent. Hickerson likewise pleaded innocent to the most recent charges, and his bail was set at $320,000

We’re so thankful to hear she’s proceeding!