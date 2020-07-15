Hayden Panettiere Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has officially been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

The legal action comes five months after the 30-year-old actress’ former beau was arrested on domestic battery charges in Wyoming following an alleged violent incident back in February. For those who may not recall, it was determined Hickerson struck her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” in a heated argument.

The embattled pair surprisingly stayed together after that ordeal until this June when it was reported Hayden broke things off for good.

According to court records, the Heroes alum filed to register an out-of-state restraining order that would protect her from Hickerson in California, where she is currently living. This will allow her space and protection from her ex, who pled not guilty to his charges in April and is awaiting a jury trial scheduled for September. In the meantime, Panettiere is counting her blessings now that she’s in a better place. An insider told E! News:

“Hayden has since moved back to LA and hasn’t reconnected with Brian since relocating. She doesn’t want anything to do with him as she starts this next chapter.”

For the Nashville star, this means self-isolating at home with her family because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but overall, she is “staying positive” and focused on charity work.

Perhaps the only thing that could make this new chapter that much sweeter would be a reunion with her 5-year-old daughter, Kaya. The only child lives with her father Wladimir Klitschko in Europe and current international travel restrictions are keeping mommy and daughter from being able to see each other! The source added:

“With so much uncertainty over travel and coronavirus right now, it’s not known when Hayden and Kaya will be able to see each other again. The separation and distance can be tough, but Hayden takes some comfort in knowing that Wlad is an incredible father and is doing a great job of caring for their daughter.”

Understandable! We hope they’re having plenty of virtual playdates and FaceTiming until then.

All things considered, we’re happy to hear Hayden is committed to breaking the cycle of abuse she dealt with and we wish her the best as she moves forward focusing on herself.

Hopefully, this protective order (and her willpower to stay away) holds up over time. Prior to the February incident, a judge ordered Hickerson to stay away from Panettiere following a separate domestic violence arrest in May 2019. Hickerson pled not guilty to his charge of felony domestic violence, although the case was later dismissed.