Hayden Panettiere Debuts ‘Newish’ Tattoo Symbolizing Protection Months After BF’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Hayden Panettiere is again on social media after making a public Instagram to share never-before-seen pics together with her followers!

The account popped up on Sunday, the place the Nashville alum revealed a “newish” tattoo on the again of her neck. The giant ink, which was finished by artist Brendan Rowe, is of the Eye of Ra, an Egyptian image meant to invoke safety.

Hayden tagged vogue stylist and photographer Emily Buckingham within the caption of her IG put up, writing:

“Newish ink #TheEyeOfRa 🌞 @bonesthenskin”

Take a have a look at the tat (beneath)!

The element is so insane!! And we love the symbolism behind it, too.

Panettiere has solely as soon as publicly addressed (ex?) boyfriend Brian Hickerson assaulting her in a tweet responding to at least one fan who requested if an image of her child daddy Wladimir Klitschko was “Before or after he beat you.” She replied on the time:

“Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That’s my CHAMP.”

That was again in February.

It’s nonetheless unclear if the 30-year-old remains to be with Hickerson or not, particularly since he’s been arrested twice over two separate home violence incidents involving the actress. He final confronted home violence expenses after the couple had a battle on Valentine’s Day in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office was referred to as a few home disturbance leading to “an intoxicated male,” later recognized as Brian wandering round Highway 22.

He instructed police his GF was inside, apparently claiming “he beat the f**k out of” her, which he later tried to disclaim. When police requested him, they famous his “demeanor immediately changed and he avoided the question.” Brian then instructed police he had particularly paid their non-public chef $700 to remain late so he “wouldn’t be accused of bulls**t.” The chef confirmed he was requested to remain late, saying he witnessed the couple arguing earlier.

Hayden instructed the cops how Brian had thrown her round and punched her, the place it was reported they may see her bruised and swollen face, in addition to a nasty scrape on her hand. They concluded he had struck her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.” Truly horrible!

So, maybe her Eye of Ra tattoo is her manner of searching for safety in opposition to him?? We can solely surprise.

The single momma’s new Instagram account makes no point out of her love life, although she did repost a video of Wladimir talking out in opposition to racism, which you’ll ch-ch-check out (beneath):

Otherwise, perusing by the feed exhibits her inhaling contemporary air on the seaside, lovely images of her stepmother, in addition to her supporting the Black Lives Matter motion:

It’s nice seeing her on the ‘gram, especially as this probably means we’ll get extra updates now!

In the meantime, we hope she stays protected!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Hayden Panettiere/Instagram]