Hayden Panettiere & Allegedly Abusive BF Brian Hickerson Split Amid Her ‘Path To Recovery’

Hayden Panettiere is finally shifting from her tumultuous relationship with Brian Hickerson.

Multiple sources have confirmed the 30-year-old actress and her boyfriend of couple of years have officially called it quits, claiming the Heroes alum is performing so definitely better these days without him, and we’re undoubtedly glad to know it!

Related: Hayden Panettiere Snuggles Her Daughter Kaya In Rare New IG Pic!

As we’ve reported, Hickerson was once arrested for felony domestic violence following an so-called drunken argument with Panettiere in May 2019 and booked again for exactly the same charges early in the day this year in February after allegedly punching her in the face. Hayden’s family, friends, and nearest and dearest tried to intervene repeatedly between those occasions to obtain her to leave him, but for whatever reason, she actually is now (thankfully) ready to allow toxic relationship go.

An insider told Us Weekly how Hayden is concentrated on her own private healing dancing:

“She’s in a good place right now. She’s on the path to recovery.”

The source also noted the couple made a clean break from one another and many are hoping it’s a permanent one:

“She and Brian haven’t had contact. He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him.”

Fingers crossed!

It may be really difficult to leave an abusive relationship for good, but according to that confidant, the former Nashville star is “trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.” Adding to that sentiment, a second source revealed the momma of 1 “has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian.” They explained:

“She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her.”

ICYMI, she also rejoined Instagram this month and after being off the grid for so long, any type of social media presence and willingness to connect with others is just a really good sign at this point.

The source assured Panettiere is “calmer and more relaxed,” and we’d love nothing more for what to remain like that. While we admire her willingness in an attempt to jump back to acting and being creative, actual therapy might also be described as a good idea, too, in order to fully process the trauma she’s been through.

Sending her lots of love and strength for this healthier new chapter of life!