The audience will soon be seeing Hayden Christensen in a new role on Disney+. He will be playing the role of Darth Vader, the Anakin Skywalker, popularly known as the Sixth Lord. The name of the upcoming series is Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The announcement was made by Disney this Thursday on the Investor Day of the company. The casting news was shared on the social media platform, Twitter, through the official account of Star Wars.

Hayden Christensen As Darth Vader

Hayden Christenson previously played against Evan McGregor in the two episodes of Star Wars. In “Attack of the clones”, and “Revenge of the sixth”, in the year 2002 and 2005 respectively.

Hayden Christensen is a producer and an actor who hails from Canada. The 39-year-old actor was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe Award for his outstanding performance in “Sam in Life As a House”. Hayden Christensen has also been a critical acclaim receiver owing to his performance as Stephen Glass in the movie, Shattered Glass.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is just a small part of the world of Star Wars that Disney is bringing up. According to their announcements, there are 10 other series that will be introduced on the Disney+ channel. One of those is Andor starring Diego Luna. He will be playing as Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

This Thursday, Luna shared his thoughts regarding the preview of Rogue One on Twitter. He explained that the movie was a bridge between the old fans and a fresh audience.

The other projects related to Star Wars that are yet to be out are Ashoka to be played by Rosario Dawson, and Rangers of the New Republic from Mandalorian. The animated upcoming version of Star Wars is The Bad Batch according to the announcement made on Thursday.