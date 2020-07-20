Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Turkey gives sends Azerbaijan ‘messages’ for offensive action – Armenian News

Below is an excerpt from the paper’s editorial:

Against the backdrop of the tensions along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, the reactions from Turkey are aimed, apparently, not at urging the sides to demonstrate restraint or de-escalate the situation, but rather just the other way around.

At least two statements by Turkey in the past couple of days conveyed an explicit message to Azerbaijan for attacking Armenia. On the very day of the escalations, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs came up with a statement, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeating its substance in an identical sentence on the next day.

In both cases, it was emphasized that Armenia “takes actions beyond its real capacity”.

If Turkey makes the kind of characterization drawing comparisons with Azerbaijan, the Artsakh liberation battle and the subsequent course of events demonstrate the contrary (coupled with the bankruptcy of the judgment). And if Turkey makes the comparison having in mind its assistance to Azerbaijani armed forces – both implicitly and explicitly – in that period, we have made sure of its inefficiency too, in view of the failed Azerbaijani incursions provoked by Turkey itself.

And if Turkey gives the evaluation of Armenia’s low capacity based on a comparison of its military capacity with Azerbaijan, this is already a completely different domain, testifying to a different quality of processes.