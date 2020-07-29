Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Turkey, Azerbaijan ‘trying to get rid’ of OSCE Minsk Group – Armenian News

With their actions exposing a plainly detailed strategy to shift the center of the dispute from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Azerbaijani authorities are believed to be pursuing a far more far- reaching unbiased than might be potentially prepared for.

The duplicated declarations that the OSCE Minsk Group has not up until now reached any settlement result show that the nation is attempting to ultimately get rid of the format in an effort

to pave method for future military sabotage versus Armenia’s Tavush area (rather of Artsakh).

In an interview with the paper, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan explained the just recently reported hostilities as clashes appearing not simply along state borders however rather in between 2 topics of global law (Azerbaijan and Armenia). “What is reflected here is also Turkey’s desire to oust the two other participants – the US and France – from the region to come into direct confrontation with Russia,” he stated, requiring optimum efforts by the Armenian diplomacy to update its diplomacies “in line with the present-day military realities …”