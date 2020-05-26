Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Transition to single custom tariffs to boost domestic production in Armenia – Armenian News

Below is a passage from the paper’s content:

Upon assimilation right into the single custom-mades toll strategy relevant throughout the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) back in 2014, Armenia took a 5- year transition duration for need products. And a single custom-mades system suggested a rise in custom-mades tasks for 3rd nation imports right into the Customs Union location, consisting of Armenia.

To present specific policies on its market – and also systems to change to the brand-new problems – Armenia took the blessed term preserved earlier in Article 4 of the May 29, 2014 treaty “On the Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the Eurasian Economic Union”.

Our republic obtained at the time the chance to import concerning 930 items right into the Eurasian Economic Union, especially Armenia, without boost in the custom tariffs.

The blessed term ran out on June 1,2020 Meanwhile, Armenia proceeded the arrangements to prolong the opportunities. As an outcome, on December 20, 2019, the EAEU leaders authorized a method at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session inSt Petersburg prolong Armenia’s blessed term for one more year.

This time, the import opportunities do not use just to 293 kinds of items on the checklist of 930 products.