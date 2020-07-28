Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Our positions ‘are more than strong’ in Karabakh peace process   – Armenian News

In a current interview with the paper, a specialist from the analytical proving ground Orbeli, Karen Veranyan, commented upon the current advancements around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), revealing a total material with the continuous settlements.

He likewise dealt with the coordination of defense in between the 2 Armenian republics, thinking about the process rather efficient.

“Very major activities were performed in that instructions in the previous number of years, specifically after the April [2016] offensives,” Veranyan stated, attending to especially Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s current remarks summarizing Armenia’s primary accentuations in 7 bottom lines (after the July skirmishes).

“The recent military actions revealed that we have fully bridged the existing gaps, ensuring particularly the necessary military-technical supplies, our rear mobilization potential and defense capacities, and making the anti-air defense systems’ operation more efficient, etc.,” he stated.

Commenting Azerbaijan’s maximalist techniques and the possibility of shared concessions, the specialist stated he deals with Armenia’s relocate to head towards settlements after the after the aggressiveness as a “serious compromise” in light of the “brilliant victory”.

The specialist likewise broached Turkey’s hybrid war stated versus Armenia after enforcing a blockade in the 1990 s. “There doesn’t have to be a direct military intervention. A change of methods allows for waging a war in very different areas. It is an important point to understand in terms of trying to curb Turkey’s ambitions on many different fronts and in multilateral formats,” he included.