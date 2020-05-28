Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: May 28, 1918 marked irreversible historic process for Armenians – Armenian News

Below is an excerpt from the paper’s editorial dedicated to the anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia:

In the face of the political disintegration of the Transcaucasus and the proclamation of the Georgian and Azerbaijani impartial states, the Armenian National Council declared itself the one supreme energy exercising authority over Armenian provinces.

With the formation of a National Armenian Government having been delay for for a couple of days for relatively legitimate causes, the National Council briefly dedicated itself to exercising all the federal government features to be on the helm of the Armenian provinces.

This message by the National Council on May 28 thus turned the declaration of the impartial Republic of Armenia. The allegations that the Armenians had thus re-established their statehood – misplaced 600 or 800 years in the past – aren’t the exact reflections of the fact.

After the autumn of the Armenian kingdoms too, did the Armenian statehood keep its existence in most totally different codecs – impartial authorities, melikdoms and different models of public administration.

More usually than not, additionally the Armenian Apostolic Church took over the statehood’s features. And that is really why the weather of statehood completely accompanied the Armenian individuals over centuries, even in intervals when it was underneath totally different empires’ dominance. And this later laid the groundwork for forming the state establishments and the National Government of the First Republic.