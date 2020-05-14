Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Justice protection mechanisms employed to address workers’ right amid pandemic-related crisis – Armenian News

Different lawmakers, together with members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affair, have been lately receiving letters from particular person residents complaining about violations of labor rights.

People are mentioned to be utilizing all of the attainable means to elevate their issues. In feedback to the paper, a deputy chairman of the Committee, Heriknaz Tigranyan (ruling My Step faction), mentioned a lot of the complaints come from individuals who had been despatched house unpaid due to the impossibility to prepare their work remotely amid fears of the coronavirus unfold. Employers are thus thought to be taking a bonus by the state of affairs brought on by the pandemic-related crisis.

The paper notes that the Healthcare and Labor Inspectorate, an adjunct physique of the Government of Armenia, was lately vested with the authority to settle for, and take below continuing, complaints coping with the labor disputes whcih arose after March 16, the date the federal government-imposed nationwide emergency went into impact.

The transfer is believed to be a step ahead in the direction of using justice protection mechanisms for staff. With court docket proceedings dragging on for lengthy and being usually expensive processes, the brand new process vritually permits the citizen to instantly apply to the executive physique accountable for initiating a continuing.

Another step in the direction of guaranteeing the protection of workers offers with facilitating the train of the right to strike. According to Tigranyan, two initiatives are actually being elaborated – one by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the opposite by worldwide NGOs.