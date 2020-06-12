Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Armenian citizens’ economic rights ‘will be protected’ – Armenian News

Armenia is listed among the world countries where in actuality the overload in the judiciary often makes the resolution of socio-economic disputes complicated despite the existence of the required legislative guarantees and the institutions ensuring the protection of the corresponding rights.

That being the case, states very often face the need of making new institutions to deal with the said disputes, says the paper, adding that the Armenian government too, created a similar initiative in 2009 by launching work of a financial arbitrator. That the new agency would attract many potential beneficiaries was thought to be predictable from the outset. While in the first year, it had as many as 54 applicants, their number reached 3,000 in 2018 alone. All in all, the office of the financial arbitrator has examined 5,500 cases, an archive high number that the paper says bears testimony to the fact most natural and legal entities prefer to resolve financial disputes outside of the scope of the judiciary.

The issue is said to be also beneath the spotlight of subjects working with international law. The paper cites the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights adopted by the UN General Assembly back on December 16, 1966. The paper notes that the document, open for signature, ratification and accession, has been effective for Armenia since December 13, 1993.