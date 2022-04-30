“HAYA” is a new project, the mission of which is to create new standards of concert activity in Armenia. It is designed for large-scale events with tens of thousands of spectators.

Throughout the region, the HAYA Festival is a meeting place for the world’s number one artists of various musical genres. It opens a new page for Armenia’s tourism sector, creates new incentives for economic development.

The famous guest of the festival in 2022 is the world-famous rap musician 50 Cent, whose concert with his band will take place on July 1.

Popular French pop singer ZAZ will give her first big solo concert in Armenia on June 25.

The exclusive Led Zeppelin Symphonic project will take place on July 9. The music of the legendary band is performed by three phenomenal singers from London West End, accompanied by the best British rock band և Symphony Orchestra. A total of 25 songs are presented, including the most popular hits: Whole Lotta Love, Black Dog, Kashmir, Rock & Roll, Dazed & Confused, Stairway to Heaven. The project was created with the support of members of the legendary group, who attended the premiere in London with a shocking success.

All three concerts will be held at Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan.

Tickets are available through the Tel-Cell application, as well as at www.ticketon.am, www.toms.am, www.tomsarkgh.am.

HAYA will continue in September-October, presenting the most popular and famous pop stars in Armenia, whose names will be published soon. Concerts are planned in the beautiful places outside the city, where visitors can spend the night in tents, live for a few days in the “festival city” of HAYA.

The founder of the festival is Sona Hovhannisyan, the director of the 23rd Yerchanyan Perspectives International Music Festival. The creative team consists of the best specialists of our country, international experts.

