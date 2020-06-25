Hawthorn legend  John Kennedy Snr dead at 91 

Triple premiership winning Hawthorn Legend John Kennedy Snr has died aged 91.

The Hawthorn player who was recently elevated to legend status in the Australian football hall of fame legend passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, the club announced in a statement.

Kennedy Snr, who was a captain, then coach and administrator at the Melbourne club, was remembered as a guy of ‘extraordinary humility with strong family values, who left a lasting legacy’, the club said.

‘On behalf of the Kennedy family, Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to share with the football community of the passage of AFL Legend John Kennedy Snr,’ the statement read.

‘Hawthorn and the complete football community extend their deepest condolences to the Kennedy family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time.’

He became the 29th Australian Football Hall of Fame legend just three weeks before his death.

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett said Kennedy Snr would ‘live on within the Hawthorn Football Club forever’.

Mr Kennett said: ‘He set and lived the standards which are the culture of the Family Club.’

‘John’s impact on the Hawthorn Football Club will undoubtedly be eternal and his legacy will always live on at Hawthorn.’

‘So a lot of what Hawthorn is today, is because of the foundations John laid in yesteryears.’

‘His booming voice will forever echo in the corridors of the soccer team and the legend of the man in the brown overcoat, with a heart of gold, will be handed down from generation to generation of the Hawthorn family.’

Kennedy Snr started his career with the Hawks in 1950 and went on to win the most effective and fairest in his first ever season.

Known as ‘Kanga’, that he won three more most useful and fairest awards in 1951, 1952 and 1954 and was a three-time premiership coach.

After playing 164 games, and spending his last five seasons as captain of the Hawks, Kennedy Snr retired in 1959.

He was immediately made coach and quickly developed a legacy as the greatest coach in the club’s history, taking the team to their first ever premiership win in 1961.

After two more premiership wins in 1971 and 1976 that he retired from coaching to pay more time along with his family.

He is widely remembered for his motivational speeches, including yelling at his players to ‘do something’ during half-time of the 1975 grand final.

But Kennedy Snr shocked the AFL world in 1985 when he consented to coach North Melbourne and led the Kangaroos to the finals twice in his five years coaching.

He was appointed chairman of the AFL Commission in 1993 and stayed in the role for five years before returning to support the Hawks on a weekly basis.

A statue of Kennedy Snr overlooks the oval at Waverley Park – Hawthorn’s training and administration base.

His son, John Jnr played for the Hawks between 1979 and 1991, playing four premierships.

Kennedy Snr’s grandson Josh Kennedy also debuted for the Hawks in 2008 before moving to the Sydney Swans in 2010.

The youngest Kennedy star is due to play his 250th AFL match on Thursday night.