Hawley proposes stripping Twitter of liability immunity after fact-checking Trump: ‘Time to start calling them out’

“They are free from liability, free from suit,” Hawley, R-Mo., defined. “They get a special immunity. If they are going to act like regular publishers, if Twitter is going to editorialize about the president of the United States, they ought to be treated like a regular publisher and that’s what my deal would do.”

Hawley made the touch upon “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday in response to Twitter’s unprecedented transfer to connect a fact-check notification to one of President Trump’s tweets, cautioning customers that regardless of the president’s claims about mail-in voting, “fact-checkers” say there may be “no evidence” that it might improve fraud dangers.

“They pick on the president, Twitter did this time,” Hawley mentioned, calling out Facebook and Google for doing a lot of the identical. “These guys really all do this stuff. They’ve just gotten by on it.”

Hawley continued, “They are editorializing, they are censoring, they are making judgments. They claim ‘we aren’t like traditional media, we are neutral, we don’t have any opinions, we post other people’s opinions.’ It just isn’t true,” he argued, “and it’s time to start calling them out on it.”

Referencing a “Daily Briefing” interview through which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knocked Twitter and cautioned them towards appearing because the “arbiter of truth,” Hawley mentioned “Zuckerberg is clearly quite eager to throw Twitter under the bus” as a result of he “doesn’t want to lose immunities for Facebook.”

“They want to keep their special deal,” he defined. “I’m surprised Google isn’t out there doing the same thing.”

Hawley’s invoice would additionally tackle Twitter’s coverage that allowed the Chinese Foreign Ministry to categorical “outright lies and falsehoods” surrounding the origins of the coronavirus, he defined.

“How about the Chinese Foreign Ministry who have been on Twitter … saying that United States soldiers actually started the coronavirus,” he mentioned. “Twitter has not had a word to say about any of these things. This is not a joke, this is Twitter showing its political bias. If they want to editorialize like The New York Times, go right ahead. It’s a free country,” he asserted, “they are a free company.” But, Hawley added, “they should not get a special deal from government because of it.”

