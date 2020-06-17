Hawk-Eye blames freak ‘occlusion’ for goal-line technology error during Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Hawk-Eye has held responsible a major error of its goal-line technology (GLT) in the Premier League on the freak second in which their cameras have been momentarily clogged by the gamers around the golf ball.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland clearly transported the golf ball over his very own goal-line right after collecting a new cross simply by Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood, in the top-flight’s first online game back because the coronavirus outbreak.

The GLT still did not detect the particular goal, together with referee Michael Oliver aiming to his / her watch to point it was not necessarily signalling the entire golf ball had surpassed the entire range, despite Blades’ protests.

A Hawk-Eye declaration said: “The seven cameras located in the stands around the oak area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost.”

