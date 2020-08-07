Hawaii reinstates inter-island quarantine as Honolulu’s mayor plans to close all Oahu beaches

( CNN)– Hawaiian authorities are tightening up limitations after a rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide– with bulk of the cases on the island of Oahu.

About 200 brand-new cases and 2 brand-new deaths were reported Thursday,Gov David Ige stated.

“There is no question that the virus is surging,” he stated. “This is the last thing that we wanted to do…As we reopen our community people let their guard down. It’s been very disappointing.”

Ige revealed that a 14- day inter-island travel quarantine will remain in location beginning August 11 to stop even more spread out to other islands.

Bruce Anderson, Director of Hawaii Department of Health, stated 117 Covid clients remain in the health center statewide, with 115 of them onOahu

More than 53% of the ICU beds on the island are filled, he stated.

Hospitals might be overwhelmed by the end of the month if the upward pattern of brand-new cases continues as 10% of individuals who check favorable for Covid-19 wind up in the health center, Anderson stated.

“We are approaching a healthcare crisis and bold measures are needed now,” he stated.

Anderson kept in mind the brand-new cases on Oahu were connected to neighborhood spread on all parts of the island, throughout all socioeconomic groups and neighborhoods.

In reaction to the remarkable boost in coronavirus cases, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell revealed Thursday that all beaches and parks will be closed on Oahu.

The source of the brand-new infection spread has actually been connected to “large, uncontrolled gatherings,” Caldwell stated throughout an interview. “We …