Hawaii discourages tourists from coming to the state through June

( CNN)– If you were intending on a very early summer season getaway in Hawaii this year, the state’s guv wishes you hesitate.
Any tourists that check out Hawaii are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, which suggests that site visitors should remain in their resort spaces or home for 2 weeks prior to the limitations are raised.
“These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery,” Ige stated.
A variety of site visitors, consisting of a newlywed pair on their honeymoon, have actually been jailed by cops for disregarding the state’s emergency situation pandemic orders needing them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“We, like most of the United States, are still dealing with the challenges of this pandemic,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell informed CNN. “But right now, we see traveling as bringing the virus, and we would prefer people not come until it’s safe to travel again.”
According to John Hopkins University, Hawaii has 637 coronavirus instances and also 17 fatalities. There go to the very least 1,419,863 instances of coronavirus in the United States, and also at the very least 85,964 individuals have actually passed away.
CNN’s Josh Campbell and also Amanda Watts added to this record.