Hawaii discourages tourists from coming to the state through June

( CNN)– If you were intending on a very early summer season getaway in Hawaii this year, the state’s guv wishes you hesitate.

The state has actually punished site visitors that stop working to follow the quarantine, in many cases informing lawbreakers to leave the islands completely. The quarantine policy was developed in mid-March, and also Ige stated at the time that tourists must cancel their travel for at the very least 30 days.

Any tourists that check out Hawaii are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, which suggests that site visitors should remain in their resort spaces or home for 2 weeks prior to the limitations are raised.

New arrivals are needed to submit paperwork providing their call and also lodging details, and also they should authorize the record recognizing that breaching the quarantine is a crime culpable by a $5,000 penalty and also up to a year behind bars, according to the state’s transportation department

“These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery,” Ige stated.

A variety of site visitors, consisting of a newlywed pair on their honeymoon, have actually been jailed by cops for disregarding the state’s emergency situation pandemic orders needing them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We, like most of the United States, are still dealing with the challenges of this pandemic,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell informed CNN. “But right now, we see traveling as bringing the virus, and we would prefer people not come until it’s safe to travel again.”

According to John Hopkins University, Hawaii has 637 coronavirus instances and also 17 fatalities. There go to the very least 1,419,863 instances of coronavirus in the United States, and also at the very least 85,964 individuals have actually passed away.

CNN’s Josh Campbell and also Amanda Watts added to this record.