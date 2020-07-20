Havit Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo RGB Gaming 104 Keys Blue Switches Wired USB Keyboards with Detachable Wrist Rest, Programmable Gaming Mouse for PC Gamer Computer Desktop (Black)



Price: $55.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 03:14:31 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Material

ABS & metal panel

ABS

ABS

rubber

ABS & metal net

Color

RGB

LED

RGB

RGB

RGB

Size

17.5 * 9 * 5.5 inches

15.43 x 6.06 x 1.77 inches

5.6 * 4.5 * 2 inch

31.5 * 11.81 * 0.15 inches

15.9 * 11.8 * 1.3 inches

Feature

14 backlit modes, full n-key rollover,6 Dots Per Inch,Lightweight Comfort Headset

Bluetooth & Wired 60% mechanical keyboard;compact design;long lasting;brown switch;6 Dots Per Inch rgb mouse

5 adjustable Dots Per Inch levels,7 RGB Backlit,programmable

14 kinds of RGB Backlit,Smooth Surface and Non-slip Base,

Metal surface,High speed quiet fan,15 kinds of RGB side light,

Mechanical Keyboard Backlight recording

FN+1/2/3/4/5: Five groups of custom backlights

A.Backlight recording method as below:

Press FN+1 to customize backlight for CM1, then press FN+ESC to enter into recording mode,2 LED will be flash for hint,now you can press the keys you want to light up,and each key press,the color changes in loop with 7 colors, then press FN+ESC to save the recording. Other 4 groups words in same way.

B. Any other functions of the keyboard will not be workable when you enter into recording mode.

C. Caps lock、Num lock、Scroll Lock and Windows key are not recordable.

Gaming mouse

Circular and colorful breathing light effect, and with Dots Per Inch switch flashing indicator function: 800(green),1600(purple),2400(blue),3200(red),4000(cyan),4800(yellow)

7 kinds of light effect:Breathing mode;Colorful Streaming mode;Rainbow mode;Floe light mode;Waltz mode;4-Seasons mode;LED OFF

The RGB light mode can be adjusted by “LED switch button”.

Gaming Keyboard and Mouse – Both keyboard and mouse with RGB lighting effect, 14 backlit modes gaming keyboard and 7 color effect gaming mouse, creates a cool and colorful game atmosphere to enhance the excitement of the game. Best for pc games.

Mechanical Keyboard – With all-Metal Panel and floating keys design, the keys of keyboard trigger sensitively, all 104 keys have individual switches with full n-key rollover

Programmable Mouse – Gaming mice with 6 Dots Per Inch levels available from 800/1600/ 2400/ 3200 / 4000/ 4800, can easily adjust the Dots Per Inch to match the mouse speed instantly for different game scenarios.

Keyboard Mouse Combo – Ergonomic keyboard with detachable wrist rest and smooth mouse,plug and play.

Keyboard and Gaming Mouse – Compatibility with Windows 2000/Vista/Win7/Win8/Win10/MAC/Linux for gaming pc.