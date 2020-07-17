Havit Keyboard Rainbow Backlit Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo, LED 104 Keys USB Ergonomic Wrist Rest Keyboard, 3200 Dots Per Inch 6 Button Mouse for Windows Gamer Desktop, Computer (Black)



Price: $34.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 12:14:46 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Material

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene & metal panel

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene & metal net

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

rubber

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

ABS & metal panel

Color

Black

R G B

R G B

R G B

R G B

Rainbow

Feature

7 circular breathing color，19 keys without conflict

Metal surface,High speed quiet fan,15 kinds of R G B side light

5 adjustable Dots Per Inch levels,7 R G B Backlit,programmable

14 kinds of R G B Backlit,Smooth Surface and Non-slip Base

Bluetooth & Wired 60% mechanical keyboard;compact design;long lasting;brown switch;6 Dots Per Inch r g b mouse

21 different light modes,Blue Switches Keyboard, 6 Dots Per Inch mouse

Havit Keyboard Rainbow Backlit Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo



Keyboard

Supported operating systems range from Windows 2000 / 2003 / XP / Vista / Win7 / Win8 /Win10/Mac OS (Please Note:the multimediakeys just work for files on Windows)

Non-slip Design:Underthe keyboard, there are two rubberized holders to prevent it from slip.

Mouse

Durable braided cord.Micro switches provide crisp, firm clicks.Plug-and-play,no additional software of firmware is required.

7 Circular and Colorful Breathing EffectRed, Green, Blue, Yollow, Purple, Cyan, Pink (Warm tips: can not set in one specific color)

Light-off mode: forward/back button + Dots Per Inch

Note: This “Backlit keyboard” is associated with membrane keyboard where all keys are same membrane and backlit is like a central light shared by all.The letters are not backlit. But the bold, bright characters make the keys easier to read—even if you have less than perfect vision.

Gaming Mouse and Keyboard—Including a 7 Colorful Circular Breathing LED Gaming Mouse and a Rainbow Backlit Gaming Keyboard.Rainbow backlights takes you into a pretty cool gaming atmosphere quickly.7 circular breathing color of mouse:Red, Green, Blue, Yollow, Purple, Cyan, Pink. Fantastic for games.

Keyboard Mouse Combo-Ergonomic keyboard and mouse design,fits naturally in your hand.The USB keyboard and gaming mouse is simple to use,just “plug and play”. No additional software or firmware required.

Computer Keyboards-Simultaneous operation of the USB LED backlit keyboards up to 19 keys without conflict, 11 multimedia combination keys on the top of the keyboard (FN+F1~F10, F12), interchangeable “W/A/S/D” keys and WIN keys can be disabled for gaming.

Gaming Mice-Resolution up to 3200 Dots Per Inch, Four levels adjustable, 800/1200/2400/3200 Dots Per Inch, the ergonomic gaming mouse with Dots Per Inch switch flashing indicator.Warm tips: cannot set in one specific color(Press Forward / Back Button + Dots Per Inch to turn off the light).6-buttons for superior productivity and efficiency.

Gaming Keyboard and Mouse: Compatibility with Windows 2000 / 2003 / XP / Vista / Win7 / Win8 /Win10/Mac OS for gaming.