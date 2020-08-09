Havertz has no ‘COVID discount’ – Voller says Chelsea must pay Leverkusen asking price

The Blues have actually been informed to fulfill Bayer Leverkusen’s needs or forget an offer to sign the appealing playmaker

Kai Havertz has no “COVID discount” and Chelsea must fulfill Bayer Leverkusen’s assessment or lose out on an offer, Rudi Voller has cautioned.

Germany global Havertz is apparently crazy about a switch to the Blues, who have actually long been related to a relocation for the 21- year- old.

Havertz is stated to be in favour of a relocate to Stamford Bridge however the 2 clubs still apparently have work to do to strike an offer.

Leverkusen are declared to desire ₤90 million ($115 m) for Havertz, with Chelsea believed to have an interest in a structured offer that begins at around ₤70 m.

But sporting director Voller stated merely any club wishing to purchase Havertz must pay the asking price otherwise he will remain at the BayArena for another year.

Asked if Leverkusen have actually accepted offer Havertz, Voller informed La Gazzetta dello Sport : “No, however with his skill, it implies he’s on the list of all the very best clubs.

“We understand of the interest of a number of clubs, particularly Chelsea, however for us, the scenario is rather easy: he has a 2- year agreement, if anybody desires him on our terms, fine, otherwise he remains here another year and we enjoy.

“It won’t be easy, but for an artist like him there is no COVID discount.”

In Voller’s viewpoint, …