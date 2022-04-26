Today, near the building of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office, the lawyers, victims of the 44-day war with their parents, submitted a demand to the Prosecutor General’s Office to involve Nikol Pashinyan as a defendant in the criminal case of high treason.

The leader of the “Awakening” party, lawyer Ara Zohrabyan presented the grounds, which consist of 12 points and are based on various statements made by Nikol Pashinyan during this period.

It should be reminded that on December 22, 2020, more than 400 lawyers submitted a report on the crime to the Prosecutor General to initiate a criminal case on the grounds of high treason. The report was directed to the SIS. In September 2021, only a criminal case was initiated. Ara Zohrabyan stated that nothing is known about that criminal case so far, moreover, during this period, a lot of water has flowed to the detriment of our statehood.

It should also be reminded that the relatives of the victims of the 44-day war moved from Charles Aznavour Square to the Prosecutor General’s Office today.

The parents of the killed servicemen demanded that Arthur Davtyan come down to them and answer their questions. The Prosecutor General’s Office informed the parents that the Prosecutor would receive their five-member delegation.

“We do not ask you, we demand, come down,” was the answer of the parents.

“Have you seen the flag of your homeland in the building you are sitting in? Have you seen the color of the flag of your homeland?” Said the father of the deceased Mkhitar Galeyan, addressing the Prosecutor General. The flag was discolored and worn.

Later, after the parents’ conversation with Arthur Davtyan was incomplete, “Hayastan” faction MP Artur Ghazinyan informed that the application to Nikol Pashinyan to be involved in the accusation was passed to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

