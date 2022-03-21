Home Armenia “Have you responded to those 5 demands or not? If you have... Armenia “Have you responded to those 5 demands or not? If you have responded to the Azerbaijani proposal, by what logic do you refuse to make it public?” Vanetsyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Have you responded to those 5 demands or not? If you have responded to the Azerbaijani proposal, by what logic do you refuse to make it public?” Vanetsyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia What else happens to legitimize Azerbaijani criminal acts and disregard people’s security? Arman Tatoyan’s reaction to the Ministry of Defense | Morning: Armenia Dear people, we have no right to be broken ․ Artsakh Conservative Party | Morning: Armenia “The subject you mentioned is rudely lying.” Sargis Khandanyan denies Abraham Gasparyan and regrets, “the press in Armenia is something beyond freedom” |... Recent Posts Ukraine will provide loans to businesses at 0% interest rate A man with a hammer attacked members of the Liberation Movement Morning: Bruce Springsteen Came Up With A Healing Message For Super Bowl LV Colin Powell: President Trump has drifted away from the Constitution How the perception of ESG changed amid the pandemic Most Popular There is no alternative to the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the issue... The "Hayastan" և "I have honor" factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have issued a joint statement on the Artsakh... Kylie Jenner Announces That Her 2 Baby Isn’t Named Wolf Anymore Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have given their baby kid a new name. On Monday, the beauty entrepreneur turned to Instagram to inform... Boeing 737 Crashes At 350MPH Killing All 132 Passengers On March 21, a Boeing 737 jet carrying 132 passengers crashed in China's Guangxi region early in the afternoon. While the exact number of... Horns will be tested in different administrative districts of Yerevan Horns will be tested in Davtashen, Erebuni, Nubarashen և Shengavit administrative districts from March 22 to 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is asked not... Matt Ryan Traded To Atlanta Falcons And Colts Reach 2 Year Contract With Mariota The Colts acquired veteran Falcons great Matt Ryan in exchange for a 2022 third-round draught selection on Monday, in yet another big-name quarterback trade. ...