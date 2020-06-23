Have you been shielding? We want to hear from you

Health Secretary Matt Hancock introduced yesterday that the hundreds of thousands of weak individuals who have been advised to defend themselves from the coronavirus shall be in a position to meet buddies and family members from July 6.

Those which have been shielding, some 2.2 million individuals, will now find a way to meet up to 5 different individuals outside and in the event that they reside alone they are going to be in a position to kind a “support bubble” with one different family.

While the information could come as a reduction to those that are determined to go away their properties, others have greeted the information with trepidation.

We want to understand how you really feel in regards to the steerage for these shielding being eased. Are you excited to see your family and friends? Or is the prospect of leaving the home anxiety-inducing?

