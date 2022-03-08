In a conversation with Aravot.am, the former Minister of Defense, leader of the “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan enumerated how the thief was caught in the army, so to speak, how he fought against corruption and robbery and how the army improved as a result. “The Armed Forces have ensured their progress, improved and developed during all the ministers. There are even people who say that we should return to the army of Vazgen Sargsyan’s time. Highly appreciating Vazgen Sargsyan’s role in army building, bowing to his memory, his services as a person engaged in state building and a great contribution to the military, but if we remained an army of the level of Vazgen Sargsyan’s period, we will generally go from the post-war years to the end of Artsakh. We would not have a war. The army has improved and each minister has made his contribution.

One of the reasons for the defeat is the fact that the ministers have been changed quickly lately, including the head of the General Staff and the commander of the Defense Army. But all the ministers fought against the elimination of shortcomings in the army, vicious phenomena.

I am responsible for my period and I want to mention it from 2 points of view. The armed forces were under civilian control. Civilian control was mainly exercised by me as a civilian, Minister of Defense, albeit formerly as a military man. I have carried out in two directions, the first is the people’s control, the RA President with all his control bodies, the government with its control bodies, the National Assembly, committees, the Audit Chamber (Control Chamber), the Chamber, the Human Rights Defender, all law enforcement agencies and the whole judicial system and plus the control department under the Minister of Defense, the military police and various commissions set up. The second direction is public control, in which NGOs participate. “I set up a public council in the Armed Forces and nominated a president there. They elected an opposition figure to reveal everything and inform me, and so do you, the media.”

Creating all this, nevertheless, was there a robbery in the army or not, Seyran Ohanyan said. “Wherever there are material and financial means in our Armenian reality, not only in the army, but also in civilian life, there is always a temptation for the public to use the common means for personal gain. If you do not catch it in time, it all accumulates and turns into a big corruption system. In my time I have told my subordinates that if you discover the shortcomings yourself, you regularly present yourself with glory and honor, it means that you are fighting against negative phenomena. If you do not work for a long time, you do not find out, it means that you either do not see these shortcomings, or you have come to terms with the situation, or worse, you have become a participant in these corruption phenomena. During my 8.5 years, more than 130 colonels have been fired, almost half of them at corruption risk, criminal cases have been filed against them, some have been approved, some have not been approved, we have fought. This means that every 22 days, I have dismissed more than one colonel in the armed forces. Does that mean I have fought or not fought corruption risks? To say that corruption has completely disappeared, of course, has not disappeared, there are always omissions. “

Seyran Ohanyan brought another example of the fight against corruption. “During my leadership, I was the head of the General Staff, we decided with the Minister of Defense and the distribution of officers in the Armed Forces was by lot. In addition, during the conscription, we redistributed the servicemen in the military commissariats to exclude side effects and mediations. But there were shortcomings, let the current authorities continue to fight against those shortcomings as before. I do not see it today. “

Seyran Ohanyan assured that during his leadership he paid great attention to the social status and problems of the servicemen. “Let me say one simple thing, when I joined the army in 2008, the army’s annual budget was 110 billion drams. In 2016, I finished my work as Minister of Defense, the army budget was 200 billion, but only 110 billion was the salary fund, that is, we have almost doubled that amount. There can be no salary increase in the army and it refers only to one layer. Everyone, from the soldiers, especially the officers, to the platoon commander, has had their salaries increased over time. For example, I became the commander of the Defense Army in 2000, the Defense Army owed a salary for 6 months. I managed to bring the salary at once and pay that 6-month salary. When you work for 6 months, serve and return home, how can you look into the eyes of your wife and children when you are not paid? “After that, I did not delay my salary for a day.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN