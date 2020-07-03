Have Conservatives Been Betrayed By Latest Decisions By Supreme Court

We now realize that Justice Brett Kavanaugh isn’t enough. Judge Clarence Thomas is getting old, and Chief Justice John Roberts went over to the dark side. What will he stop trying to get that sixth vote?

We need several more.

The shameful truth about Roberts is this: He always envied Justice Kennedy’s “power” to be the alleged Swing Vote, with both liberals and conservatives seeking his deciding vote. Roberts has now crowned himself the newest swing vote, power broker–a narcissistic, petty move for self-importance. Sad, but true.

Unreal. Justice Roberts just voted with the four liberals on an abortion case as a result of stare decisis… The precedent he’s upholding is from the case just four years back, that he dissented on. If he thought the Court got it wrong four years back, today was his possiblity to correct it — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) June 29, 2020

Roberts has destroyed any credibility the Court may have had. He’s a disgrace.https://t.co/h1UglAODkV — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 29, 2020

In the meantime, we should be grateful that the Democrats and their allies have FINALLY shown the entire world exactly how evil and power-mad they truly are.

Democrats and other swamp dwellers have already been able to break free with their lying charades for so long which they never thought anyone would call them on it. President Trump isn’t one of those rollover Republicans, however. He didn’t resign – he fought back. They still haven’t figured out what direction to go about him.

CHANGE TERMS FOR EVERYBODY?

I think we need to head to one eight-year term for presidents. The desire to get that 2nd four years through the method of an election isn’t good for The People.

Along with the one eight-year term for the President, I would change that a person in Congress can only just serve 12 total years as a Senator or Representative or perhaps a combination thereof. I would change the House term to a four-year term rather than two. I see it in order to curb what has become a multi-billion dollar business of elections.

I think it might take the constant need certainly to campaign and raise money out of the equation. How often times have we read or heard that nothing could easily get done because it’s an election year? Then again, nothing getting done by congress is generally a good thing for we the taxpayers.

ADDITIONALLY, FIX THE LOOPHOLES

There’s an excessive amount of funny money flowing through DC. I will be not attempting to start a conspiracy that the Supreme Court is being bought; however, we have to ban all corporations and foreign lobbying and special interest groups/NGOs—period.

Enforce a zero gift/favor policy for almost any congressperson or their family, punishable with mandatory 10 years in prison. No exceptions, no deals for pleading guilty of a lesser crime.

No exaggeration: Special interest groups and mega lobbyists own our Congress and others, also it seems our lawmakers are slaves due to the favors they’ve already accepted, and their desire for more.

Many think that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has been compromised along with his decisions which do not flow along with a constitutional or conservative.

HERE’S A REALITY OF TRUTH

There is yet another significant point here which should be addressed; The Constitution wasn’t written for lawyers.

The Constitution was written to enshrine the ideals of liberty and justice. Not to offer lawyers a framework within to play with the rights of Americans. It absolutely was intended to be considered a document that All men could comprehend. It is becoming an instrument of control by lawyers and politicians.

The meaning and intent of the document are apparent to those who read it. Why should the people be instructed to view rulings through the thought of “stare decisis,” where in past decisions are held up because the arbitrator of things right. We have observed that concept fails in Brown v. Board and the idea of split but equal. They first got it wrong. Today we observe that all the time.

There is just a solution. Nowhere is it enshrined that justices of the Supreme court be solicitors or even versed in regulations. We understand what happens whenever you put a lawyer in charge of understanding ANY written document. Want proof? Read the Terms of Service agreement to make use of Microsoft Windows.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS?

So what to do? The president should stop appointing justices who’ve legal backgrounds and approach everything as though it were a legal document. Appoint civilians that will read the Constitution for the plain words it engenders. Those words were designed to have meaning.

The legal profession has eroded that base of understanding for one that will require legions of lawyers.

Remember the admonition of Shakespeare, “First kill all the lawyers?” Let’s take them of from the method.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS