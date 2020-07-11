Have a look at the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

OPPO has announced the launch of a new Find X2 Pro variant. The OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on Color OS 7.1 and Lamborghini theme on the top. It includes a special box that’s designed to be opened and closed like the super sports car’s scissor-style door, with Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights onto it.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition packaging includes the phone itself, phone case, charger, USB cable, in-vehicle flash charger and wireless earphones. The phone comes in black color and is similar in design compared to that used in Lamborghini cars.

It is the first phone in the industry to utilize a “heat-absorbing glass process” to create a three-dimensional corrugated fuselage, that has four layers of overlapping-technology that give it a carbon fiber texture similar to the Lamborghini car’s interior. As for the specifications, they’re the identical to that of the OPPO Find X2 Pro. The company hasn’t revealed price and availability to the handset yet.