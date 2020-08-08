Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Havana



HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba put Havana back on a rigorous lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, purchasing dining establishments, bars and swimming pools again to close, suspending mass transit and prohibiting access to the beach.

Cuba, which has actually been hailed as an uncommon success story in Latin America for its book handling and containment of its coronavirus break out, had actually reduced lockdown limitations last month after cases diminished to however a handful daily.

But they have actually increased back to April levels over the previous 2 weeks, with the health ministry reporting 59 cases on Saturday and stating the scenario might end up being “uncontrollable” if authorities did not act quick.

“We are witnessing a new epidemiological outbreak that puts our entire population at risk,” Cuban Health Minister Jos é Angel Portal stated throughout a day-to-day coronavirus instruction on Saturday.

Cuba’s complimentary community-based health system has actually been credited, in addition to steps such as rigorous seclusion of the ill and their contacts, with enabling it to keep the variety of cases under 2,900 with 88 deaths for a population of 11 million.

Authorities though have actually scolded Cubans for letting …