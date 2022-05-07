The process of ensuring the participation of children in peaceful gatherings is regulated by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the RA Law on the Rights of the Child ․ In recent days, however, some videos have been spread on the Internet, which are very worrying from the point of view of ensuring the best interests of the child, according to a statement issued by the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

“Dear citizens,

In the videos, the children take part in gatherings, during which not only hate speech is heard in their presence, but the children themselves literally repeat the same thing. As the agency coordinating the field of children’s issues, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs considers it unacceptable to utter hate speech, call for violence and involve them in political processes.

We urge parents and guardians of children to be guided by their best interests ․ “To ensure the participation of the child in the gatherings in case the latter is at the age when he / she is mature enough to realize his / her right to participate and to exercise that right,” the statement reads.