A part of the Armenian society still has the thinking that no matter what you talk about, no matter how much you prove the tragedies and failures of recent years, in their opinion, the “old” are still to blame for everything.

Such a practice is undoubtedly dangerous, especially for a nation at risk of losing its statehood, և perhaps it must necessarily be the subject of discussion by specialists – psychologists, sociologists, political scientists.

One thing is clear: for decades, quite sophisticated technology has worked and is working, the main goal of which is to destroy the nation’s ability to fight, to deprive it of its homeland in the complete absence of patriotism. Undoubtedly, on that path, the active participants of the nation’s independence, its liberation and the leaders of those years can be humiliated, humiliated and imprisoned.

Of course, as in any state and society, we have had, are and will be negative, volatile phenomena with their own peculiarities, but to put it at the basis of dirty political games, to widen the image of the Armenian head of state, official and gain political dividends. Always keeping the topic of the ancients on the agenda, keeping the genocidal and state-destroying regime is a humiliation towards the state and the people.

Even in the smallest institution, if there is a change of leadership, then from that moment all the responsibility is placed on the new leader, that everyone can, before taking office, analyze if he is smart, combine his own intellectual abilities, abilities and professionalism with the existing challenges. He only makes a decision after that.

Or is it not always the same topic, the ancients are always to blame for everything, և the admiring attitude of the poles is always tormented, but the question “forever alive in our reality” is just ridiculous and tedious, if not disgusting.

One must be objective and be able to subordinate the hatred of the “old” to the existing serious challenges and only then the thinking will give birth to real and demanded solutions, due to which it will be possible to get the society out of this nightmare.

By the way, the old, especially the political “old”, if they see that their participation in this or that political, social process only harms the expected developments, they should not be forcibly involved in them, becoming a target and a tool to prolong the political existence of the treacherous regime. Something that is noticeable in our country recently and especially in the post-war period.

However, justifying the genocidal plagues of the “ancients” on a constant, tortured theme will eventually lead to the loss of the state.