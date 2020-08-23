Hassan Nasrallah Fast Facts – CNN

Marriage: Fatima Yassin
Children: Muhammad Hadi (passed away in 1997), Muhammad Jawad, Zeinab, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Mahdi
Other Facts
Oldest of 9 kids.
Wears a black turban to represent that he is a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.
Timeline
1975 – After civil war breaks out in Lebanon, the Nasrallah household leaves Beirut and transfers to a town nearTyre
1976 – Nasrallah transfers to Najaf, Iraq, to participate in a Shiite seminary.
1978- 1982 – Member of the Shiite Amal motion throughout Lebanon’s civil war.
1982 – Organizes a group to combat versus the Israeli profession ofLebanon This group ultimately develops intoHezbollah
1987- 1989 – Studies at a seminary in Qom,Iran
1991 – Musawi ends up being the secretary- general ofHezbollah Nasrallah go back toLebanon
February 1992 – Replaces Musawi as secretary- general of Hezbollah after Musawi is eliminated by an Israeli helicopter strike.
1997 – Nasrallah’s child, Muhammad Hadi, is eliminated in a clash with Israeli forces.