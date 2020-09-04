Hassan breaks women’s one-hour record by 413 metres By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Diamond League – Brussels



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, smashed the world record for the women’s one-hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres throughout the Brussels Diamond League conference on Friday.

The Ethiopian- born professional athlete, who won gold in the 1500 and 10,000 metres at the world champions in 2015, ran 413 metres– more than one entire lap– even more than the previous record of 18,517, set by Ethiopian Dire Tune in 2008.

The 27-year-old Hassan took control of the rarely-run race nearly from the start and rose away over the eleventh hour of the endurance test to contribute to the mile world record she set at Monaco in 2015.

“An hour is long; it takes a lot of concentration and focus,” Hassan stated. “After the first half, I found my rhythm. I’m really happy with this record”.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, of Israel, was 2nd, having actually covered 18,571 metres– likewise beating the previous record– while Kenya’s Eva Cherono ended up third with 18,341.