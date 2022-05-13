As we reported, the members of the “Youth Voice” civil initiative were in the YSU buildings today with the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, calling for a “strike” and calling on the students to take to the streets.

It is noteworthy that at that time the lesson was conducted in one of the classrooms by Menua Soghomonyan, a member of the 5165 movement, a member of the resistance movement demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. “People, your lecturer fights with us on the street every day. Are you by his side in the street? ”Hovhannes Harutyunyan, a member of the initiative, asked the students.

“Nicole is a traitor,” said one of the students, and laughter was heard in the classroom. “Are we going to tolerate the traitor leader?” “We must bring this process to such a level that not only you will be in France Square at four o’clock, but everyone,” Hovhannes Harutyunyan continued.

He noticed that last week there was a strike, how did it turn out that the students came to class today? Menua Soghomonyan answered that he was also aware of that, then he was informed that the students, in any case, come ․ “Respecting them, I came to teach the lesson.”

Hovhannes Harutyun addressed the audience, are you ready to miss the lessons for a week, on the condition of restoring what you missed later? Only one of the students agreed. Hovhannes Harutyunyan was surprised that such passivity is observed among students studying political science.

It is noteworthy that when he tried to find the edges of the conversation, two of the girls covered their faces with shame. “What is your name?” “Dear Hasmik, will you come to France Square today at 16:00?” He asked one of them. “I will come,” student Hasmik answered with a laugh and covered her face again.

Summing up the conversations, Hovhannes Harutyunyan said that five people agreed to come to the protest, and called on the others to join them.

Luiza SUKIASYAN