Hasidic Jewish man is stabbed ‘in hate crime’ in North London

A Hasidic Jew in his 50s has been stabbed throughout a suspected murder attempt in London.

Witnesses said the man was attacked on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, before builders and a Deliveroo driver tackled and pinned the knifeman to the ground.

Police swooped on the scene just before 11am and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder.

A friend of the victim who was at the scene shortly after the onslaught described seeing blade wounds to his skull.

The friend told MailOnline that the victim, who lives in Stamford Hill, was standing outside the bank when that he was set upon.

The victim, who was wearing orthodox Jewish clothing, could talk at the scene and his friend said they believed he was in a reliable condition, but police remain awaiting an update on his status from hospital.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles, as well as Hatzola, the Jewish ambulance service, scrambled to the scene and a police cordon remains.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: At 10:54hrs on Friday, 12 June police were called to reports of a male being restrained in Stoke Newington High Street, N16.

‘Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man, aged in his 50s, was found suffering stab wounds.

‘Another man, aged in his 40s, had been restrained on the floor by members of the public.

‘A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken fully to hospital after suffering what is considered to be minor head injuries.’