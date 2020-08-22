Hashgraph Sets to Scale a Mental Health Platform to Billion Users

Hashgraph has actually partnered with the Chopra Foundation to establish a mental health platform that they hope will scale to 1 billion users within 5 years. The platform’s preliminary focus will be on suicide avoidance, though they hope to ultimately turn it into a wider mental wellness network. According to journalism release, the “Never Alone Initiative” will “serve a global community, delivering secure access to scientific research, the work of mental health and wellness experts, and pragmatic tools and practices for everyday use.”

We asked Hashgraph CEO Mance Harmon whether the reality that Deepak Chopra has actually been implicated of promoting pseudoscience and quackery provided a obstacle to the collaboration. Harmon acknowledged that he recognized with the debate surrounding Chopra’s approaches and included, “I think that the platform that is being created can be of value.”

Harman thinks that if the effort ends up being a success, it will be an import usage case for the Hashgraph innovation, and Distributed Ledger Technology in basic. The business’s innovation will be utilized to verify material, track its intake, and compensate developers with a token. Most blockchains battle when it comes to saving big media files; nevertheless, according to Harmon, Hashgraph’s distinct style makes it extremely ideal for this obstacle.

Hashgraph’s Hedera Consensus Service or HCS that works as the base layer, arranges deals into agreement order. The Chopra Foundation will likewise be running its own nodes, in which the information will be kept. They claim that the information kept on the personal network stays temper-proof:

When the material gets produced, it gets hashed and the hash gets sent to the HCS, gets its timestamp and after that gets streamed back to this personal network that shops whatever.

Harman stated that the contrast to Steemit is apt, including that he likes the style of the Never Alone platform:

I actually value the design that the Never Alone Initiative is bringing to market here. And that is the design of integrating crowdsourcing of material, curating that material, having the neighborhood at big efficiently reward the material developers through there, through their involvement and use and compensation through a token.

Although Chopra’s mentors might be doubtful, he is a bonafide salesperson – he works as an accessory teacher of marketing atColumbia University Business School If he handles to scale the platform to even one-tenth of its specified objectives, this will be rather an accomplishment.