Hash oil factory blast injures 11 firefighters in Los Angeles

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



More than 200 firefighters attended the fireplace





A blast at a hash oil factory in Los Angeles has injured 11 firefighters who had been caught by a ball of flame as they labored to place out a blaze.

The fireball shot out of the constructing and scorched a fireplace engine throughout the road when the explosion occurred at 18:30 on Saturday (02:30 GMT Sunday).

Some of the firefighters needed to run by way of a wall of flames 30ft (9m) excessive and broad to flee, an official mentioned.

Three are in a essential situation however all are anticipated to outlive.

All 11 firefighters suffered burns starting from minor to critical, and two have been positioned on ventilators.

Some of them were on fire as they ran out of the constructing they usually ripped off their protecting gear, leaving it on pavement together with melted helmets, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott was quoted as saying by the Associated Press information company.

It seems that butane gasoline was getting used in the method to extract a chemical from hashish to create hash oil, a robust focus.