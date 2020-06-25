Has Xiaomi Cracked the Laptop Market With the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition?

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 and the higher variant costs Rs. 59,999. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to inform you whether you should buy the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. This episode begins with a discussion around Mi Notebook 14’s design, and how Xiaomi has chosen in order to avoid putting its logo with this laptop. We speak about the ergonomics of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition, and how the typing and trackpad experience is. This is where we talk about the not enough a backlit keyboard on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and how it impacts the user experience.

Next we speak about the gaming experience on Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and whether it is possible to play games such as PUBG and GTA 5 with this laptop. This is where we also talk about regular usage on the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition and whether it’s likely you’ll face any issues. We also mention the not enough an inbuilt webcam on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, and how it impacts usability. Then we speak about the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition’s battery life and whether you can use it for the full working day without running out of charge. Finally we discuss the software with this laptop and whether you should obtain the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital.