Has the pandemic fast-tracked the evolution of cybersecurity?

MFA and Zero Trust are emerging as two key trends from the security response to the pandemic, says Microsoft

As enterprise technology has advanced, so too have cyberthreats. Digital transformation – be it migrating workloads to the cloud or embracing Internet of Things (IoT) – adds new complexity and new vulnerabilities.

2020 has thrown a lot at businesses. The sudden shift to remote work, combined with a spike in cyberattacks capitalizing on the chaos saw spend on cybersecurity remain higher while elsewhere IT spend fell away.

According to Microsoft, the importance of cybersecurity in facilitating productive remote work catalyzed two years’ worth of digital transformation.

And while much of this renewed focus on cybersecurity has been to fortify a distributed-endpoint workforce against a rise of threats, it has also been about ensuring confidence in and delivery of business operations day-by-day, minute-by-minute.

“In this era of ubiquitous computing, security solutions don’t just sniff out threats, they serve as control planes for improving productivity and collaboration by giving end-users easier access to more corporate resources,” the firm said.

In a recent study, Microsoft surveyed nearly 800 business leaders of companies of…