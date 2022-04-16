As we have informed, late last night the brother of Shirak governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Arman Baghdasaryan, and his wife, Ani Kocharyan, announced on their Facebook pages that they were leaving the government of Gyumri.

Arman Baghdasaryan also announced about leaving the ranks of the CP, publishing his applications addressed to the chairman of the CP board Suren Papikyan and the mayor of Gyumri Vardges Samsonyan.

Arman Baghdasaryan was elected a member of the Gyumri Council of Elders on October 17, 2021, from the “Civil Contract” faction. He was at the top of the list and at the time it was about handing over the post of deputy mayor to him.

As we have mentioned, he has been quite active as a member of the Council of Elders lately, exercising strict control over the financial allocations from the community budget. It was noticeable that he was conducting thorough studies beforehand and was trying to prevent inappropriate, corrupt risk allocations with his authorized voice.

In December 2021, his wife, Ani Kocharyan, was appointed Deputy Head of the External Relations Department of the Municipality’s Staff.

His appointment was criticized by the press, it was written that the governor employs his relatives, in particular, the bride of the first-year master student of Yerevan State University.

Anyway, the resignation of the couple on the same day gave rise to heated discussions and assumptions in Gyumri.

Arman Baghdasaryan mentioned in a conversation with us that he provided some clarifications on Facebook, he does not want to say more. His wife did not want to give any clarifications.

Arman Baghdasaryan presented a certain explanation on Facebook late last night about the reason for his resignation.

He wrote ․ “In order to avoid various speculations and without opening many brackets, I will present to you the general reason for my applications.

In my opinion, we are failing the government of the city, so I accept my share of guilt and bear responsibility for myself.

I have submitted the relevant application on behalf of the chairman of the board, I will additionally inform what the board will decide.

Regardless of the developments, I have remained the bearer of the ideas and values ​​of the revolution. ”

We tried to get an explanation from the Gyumri municipality about the resignation of his wife, Ani Kocharyan, the head of the foreign relations department of the municipality’s programs and foreign relations department.

Sona Arakelyan, the press secretary of the mayor of Gyumri, only mentioned that Ani Kocharyan resigned according to her own application.

We were informed that Ani Kocharyan once submitted a resignation letter to Gyumri Mayor Vardges Samsonyan, but the latter did not sign it. The answer to this question why he did not want to work in the municipality was not given to us by the municipality.

Anyway, we received some information that Ani Kocharyan’s resignation is connected with a letter of complaint addressed to one of the international structures.

The complaint was filed against one of the people in charge of tourism in the Shirak region (we will not publish the name at his request) on the initiative of Deputy Mayor Davit Arushanyan, but it was sent in the name of Ani Kocharyan from her personal e-mail.

The complaint-letter, according to the allegations, was sent as an official position of Gumru municipality, but without the knowledge of the mayor Vardges Samsonyan.

According to the information we received, when the person in charge of the tourism sector informed the governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan about this, the governor, realizing that a state official had shown a wrong approach, urged Ani Kocharyan to apply and resign from the responsible position.

After Ani Kocharyan, her husband Arman Baghdasaryan submitted an application.

Of course, this is just one of the circulating hypotheses, maybe not the real reason.

By the way, we also called Davit Arushanyan for clarification, but our phone call remained unanswered. We will try to listen to him!

Nune AREVSHATYAN