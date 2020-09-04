Has Polack resigned or been sacked? Gor Mahia looking for new coach

As he left a couple of weeks back, the 59-year-old tactician stated he would just ensure a return if the monetary scenario at K’Ogalo enhanced

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia remain in the marketplace for a new coach, a highly-placed source at the club has informed Goal.

Polack took leave to delight in time with his household a couple of weeks back and now it doubts if he will return and rejoin the Green Army to direct them in the 2020/21 season.

Polack was selected prior to the 2019/20 season started to fill deep space that had been left by Hassan Oktay.

Should the previous Asante Kotoko tactician stop working to return, he would have left the KPL heavyweights in a comparable way to what Oktay and Dylan Kerr did: all asked for pre-season breaks to delight in time with their households and ultimately resigned far from Kenya.

Both Kerr and his follower led Gor Mahia to KPL titles however Polack has been waiting to see whether he would accomplish the exact same accomplishment considering that the league cancellation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) stays an objected to problem prior to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Although the FKF stated Gor Mahia the champs of the deserted season, the KPL relocated to challenge the regulation, which has left the club and their competitors nervous about what SDT chairman John Ohaga and his bench might ultimately rule …