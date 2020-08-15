‘Has he got the time to sit there and wait?’ – Ferdinand hints Messi could consider Barcelona exit

The Argentine will see his agreement end next year and might be required to contemplate a relocation away

Rio Ferdinand has actually stated Barcelona super star Lionel Messi might consider leaving the club following their 8- 2 embarrassment at the hands of Bayern Munich onFriday

The Blaugrana yielded 4 objectives in either half as they were put to the sword by the widespread Bundesliga champs in the Champions League quarter- last.

The result will likely see a number of modifications made at Barcelona, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu hinting as much after the match.

Head coach Quique Setien and director of football Eric Abidal are amongst those rumoured to be leaving, while Bartomeu himself might not be safe with governmental elections set to happen next year.

No departure would harm Barca almost as much as Messi, however, with the club still dependent on the 33- year- old super star.

Messi’s agreement ends next year and he has yet to sign a renewal, leaving numerous to contemplate the formerly unimaginable situation of the Argentine betting another club.

Ferdinand is amongst that group, with the previous Man Utd protector questioning if Messi has the persistence to remain at Camp Nou through a restore.

“The question is what is Messi thinking? What is he thinking going home tonight?” Ferdinand stated on BT Sport.

“The level of efficiencies …