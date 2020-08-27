Has Brad Pitt Been Low Key Dating His 27-Year-Old Model Girlfriend For NINE MONTHS?!

Wait, has Brad Pitt been concealing his brand-new girlfriend from us for practically a year!?

As we reported, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star was verified to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski on Wednesday, hours after the set were photographed reaching Le Bourget Airport near Paris prior to heading to Ch âteau Miraval– the estate in the South of France he and ex Angelina Jolie purchased in 2008.

Needless to state, the verification triggered speculation about simply when the 2 linked, and now we understand this love isn’t precisely newly-minted. Apparently, Brad has been low key seeing his brand-new capture for a minimum of nine months!

The evidence remains in the pictures released by DailyMail.com that reveal the set getting flirty at Kanye Wes t’s opera efficiency at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019. The snaps reveal the 56-year-old star and the 27-year-old model all smiles while deep in discussion in their VIP seats and waiting on the performance to start.

Innerestingly enough, Alia Shawkat— who was formerly connected to Brad however insisted they were simply buddies– was photographed being in the row behind the star and his woman buddy. So we think Brad and Alia truly are simply friends!

The A-lister and his brand-new boo, on the other …